First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Ameren by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,259. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

