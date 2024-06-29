First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $927,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 233.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,685,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

