First Dallas Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,106,001,000 after acquiring an additional 755,588 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,905,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,357,392,000 after buying an additional 363,902 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.53. 38,140,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,317,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.08.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.52.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

