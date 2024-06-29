First Dallas Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 1.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 19,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,223 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,202,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Vistra by 1,081.3% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,220,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,908,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,062. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

