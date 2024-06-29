First Dallas Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.47.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

