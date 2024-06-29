First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 5,238 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.11. 52,825,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,874,564. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

