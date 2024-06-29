First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Acquires $13,245.70 in Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III purchased 886 shares of First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $13,245.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 298,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First National Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $15.19 on Friday. First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $95.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

First National Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

