First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 214.6% in June

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 214.6% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %

First Pacific stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This is an increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

