First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the bank's stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

About First Savings Financial Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSFG Free Report ) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

