First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $24.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.46. 6,087,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,890 shares of company stock worth $13,709,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Barclays upped their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.