First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 352.6% in June

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 352.6% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 381,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

