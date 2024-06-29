First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.31. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

