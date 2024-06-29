First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:FAD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.31. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
