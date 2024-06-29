First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Down 37.3% in June

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $56.42. 770,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
