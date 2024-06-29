First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Down 37.3% in June

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $56.42. 770,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,930. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 223,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 299,667 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.