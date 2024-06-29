Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.0 %

Fiserv stock opened at $149.04 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 67.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 453.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 72.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 138,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 58,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

