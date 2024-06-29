Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Down 34.2% in June

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FFC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 141,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,845. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 7.19%.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
