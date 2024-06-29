Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Down 34.2% in June

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FFC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 141,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,845. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 7.19%.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.