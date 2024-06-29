Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.16. 4,105,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,253. The firm has a market cap of $410.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.50 and a 200 day moving average of $453.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

