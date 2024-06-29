Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $319,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $22,687,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,890,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 397,836 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 383,336 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 343,004 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. 10,426,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,515,486. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

