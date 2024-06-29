Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Takes $273,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 54.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.95. 4,193,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average is $176.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

