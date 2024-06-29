Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares traded.
Separately, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
