FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie increased their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.38.

FOX Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FOX by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

