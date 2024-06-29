Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $504.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 92.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

