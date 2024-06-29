Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on July 5th

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1137 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS FLHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 79,433 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.
About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF
