Franklin Senior Loan ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:FLBL)

Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1481 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $24.41 on Friday. 140,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.