Franklin Senior Loan ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:FLBL)

Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1481 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $24.41 on Friday. 140,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33.
Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
