Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Boosted by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,176 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 2.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,417 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 32,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,546,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,552. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.96.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

