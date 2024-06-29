Fulton Financial Co. (FULT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 15th

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.98 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $230.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

