Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.36. 35 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.
Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.95.
Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Company Profile
The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.
