Gala (GALA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $979.55 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Gala has a total market cap of $979.55 million and approximately $55.47 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 34,303,147,738 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,249,176,264 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

