Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $25.92 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49,739 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up 6.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Restaurant Brands International worth $25,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,551,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,253,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,167,000 after acquiring an additional 717,801 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,722,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,438,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,914,000 after purchasing an additional 638,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,773. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QSR. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Genuity Capital Markets lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.03.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

