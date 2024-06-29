Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $73,000 Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

