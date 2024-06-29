Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 0.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $105.24. 17,507,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,917,495. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

