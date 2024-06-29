GateToken Market Capitalization Hits $723.89 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $7.78 or 0.00012770 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $723.89 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009812 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,884.40 or 0.99996248 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00077012 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,102,421 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,102,401.67352499 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.66153801 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,648,798.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

