GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Holdings Boosted by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises approximately 2.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 31,565 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 36,886 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,422,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,271. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

