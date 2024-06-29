General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $70.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $77.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 735,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

