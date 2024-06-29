German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.00

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 71320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price target on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. Equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

