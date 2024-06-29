Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the May 31st total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 497,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Glencore has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

