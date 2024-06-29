Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.25. Approximately 870,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,176,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Global-E Online Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. Global-E Online’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 581.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,984,000 after buying an additional 2,438,737 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,352,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at $57,816,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 184.9% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,307,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,517,000 after purchasing an additional 848,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

