Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Update

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BITS traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $75.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a PE ratio of -130.76 and a beta of 2.23.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,425.49%.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

