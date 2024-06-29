Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as low as C$0.95. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 8,500 shares.

Globex Mining Enterprises Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$52.44 million, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 165.30, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globex Mining Enterprises

In other news, Director Ian Atkinson sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$29,000.00. In other Globex Mining Enterprises news, Director Chris Bryan sold 47,000 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$47,940.00. Also, Director Ian Atkinson sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$29,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 143,100 shares of company stock worth $141,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

