Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:GEMD)

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1804 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,861 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

