Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GSST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.37. 163,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.