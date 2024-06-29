Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Gravity Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. Gravity has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravity

About Gravity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 29.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 53,195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 175.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

