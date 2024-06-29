Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Gravity Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. Gravity has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.20.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
