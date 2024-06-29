Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $95,629.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,772.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Greene County Bancorp news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $95,629.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,772.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $223,449.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at $866,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCBC stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. 169,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,590. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $574.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

