Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $249.85. 4,638,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,169. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $269.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.96 and a 200-day moving average of $246.43. The company has a market capitalization of $185.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

