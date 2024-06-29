Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,312 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,559. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $48.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.