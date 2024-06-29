Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $10.21 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,804,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,742. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average of $201.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

