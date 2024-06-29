Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,881,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $487.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.27.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

