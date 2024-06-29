Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.84. 8,958,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. The company has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.