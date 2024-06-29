Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,948 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,175,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 230.4% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $467.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.