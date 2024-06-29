Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,132,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 308,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after buying an additional 144,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Equinix by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,456,000 after acquiring an additional 108,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after acquiring an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 185,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,529,000 after acquiring an additional 62,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.50.

EQIX stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $756.60. 1,146,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,262. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $755.85 and its 200-day moving average is $800.20. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

