Griffin Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after buying an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after buying an additional 1,075,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,727 shares of company stock worth $23,117,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,329,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,730. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.34.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

